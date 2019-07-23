|
BRIDGEMENT Sybil Violet Of March, passed away peacefully on 15th July 2019 at Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall aged 90 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Gordon Raymond, much loved Mum of Mark and his partner Jeanette, devoted Nan of Grace and James and a dear Aunt and friend. Funeral service at St John's Churc,h March on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 1.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019