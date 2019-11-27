|
|
PENNY
Sydney Douglas
Aged 94 years of Wisbech.
Who was recently appointed to the rank of Chevalier in the Ordre de la Légion d'Honneur" Peacefully on 16th November 2019 at his home. Husband of the late Joyce, father of Anne and Stephen, brother of Michael. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please.Donations if desired for 'The British Legion' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019