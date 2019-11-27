Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney PENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney PENNY

Notice Condolences

Sydney PENNY Notice
PENNY

Sydney Douglas

Aged 94 years of Wisbech.

Who was recently appointed to the rank of Chevalier in the Ordre de la Légion d'Honneur" Peacefully on 16th November 2019 at his home. Husband of the late Joyce, father of Anne and Stephen, brother of Michael. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please.Donations if desired for 'The British Legion' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -