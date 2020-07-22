Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
15:30
Fenland Crematorium
Sylvia COOPER Notice
COOPER

Sylvia Doreen

died suddenly at home on Tuesday 14th July 2020, aged 91 years. Widow of the late Ernest Cooper. Loving mum of Elaine, Nan to Emma & Mark, Martyn & Annabel and Great-Nan to Leo & Zak. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 24th July at 3.30pm. Donations to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in memory of Doreen may be sent directly to the family. Co-operative Funeralcare (inc. J.H. Landin & Son), 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
