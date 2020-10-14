|
|
GILES
Sylvia
(née Rowlett) sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on Friday 2nd October, 2020 aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony, dearly loved mum of Carol, mother-in-law of Shaz, devoted nan of Hannah, Joseph, Matthew and Louisa, much loved nannie pop of Ruby, Finn and Leo, treasured sister and sister-in-law of Derek and Jo and cherished auntie of Ian and Zoe. A private service will take place on Wednesday 21st October at St. Leonard's Church, Leverington at 1.15pm followed by a committal service at Fenland Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Relatives Room, Windsor Ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be made at the service. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will proceed from Sylvia's Home at 1.05pm to St. Lenoard's Church. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 14, 2020