Carol and the family of Sylvia wish to thank everyone for their thoughtful cards and messages received at this very sad time. The family have been overwhelmed by their kindness and take great comfort from those who have shared their personal memories of Sylvia. She was truly loved by all. Special thanks to Reverend Sandra Gardner for the lovely service and fitting tribute to Sylvia. Donations received in memory of Sylvia total £760 for the Relatives Room, Windsor Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020
