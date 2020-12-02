|
|
MATTLESS Sylvia Winifred
peacefully on 25th November 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Sylvia of Upwell, aged 80 years. Dearly loved Wife of Graham. Much loved Mum of Alison and Paul, Nan of Terri-Lee, Great-Nan of Cameron-Jay, Archie-Jayden, Lacie-Mai and Freddie-Jaylen. Due to government regulations there will sadly be a private Funeral Service. All enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020