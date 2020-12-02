Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia MATTLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia MATTLESS

Notice Condolences Gallery

Sylvia MATTLESS Notice
MATTLESS Sylvia Winifred

peacefully on 25th November 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Sylvia of Upwell, aged 80 years. Dearly loved Wife of Graham. Much loved Mum of Alison and Paul, Nan of Terri-Lee, Great-Nan of Cameron-Jay, Archie-Jayden, Lacie-Mai and Freddie-Jaylen. Due to government regulations there will sadly be a private Funeral Service. All enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -