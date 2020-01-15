|
|
PIKE
Sylvia Anne
Peacefully passed away on 4th January 2020 at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved step mum to Andrew, Alister and Hannah, loving nanny to Max and Lauren and cherished sister of the late Eileen. Adored aunt to Desley, Ashley, Paul and the late Barry and friend to many. Sylvia will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service will take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at St. Mary's Church, West Walton at 2:30pm followed by a committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Scotty's Little Soldiers may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE. The family have asked as Sylvia loved her colours if colourful clothing could be worn.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020