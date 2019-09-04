Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
St Peters Church
Upwell
REDHEAD

Sylvia (Nee Plummer)

Peacefully on 26th August, Sylvia of Peterborough formerly of Outwell, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Brian and

a Devoted mum of Julie. Funeral Service St Peters Church Upwell on Monday 9th September at 1.00pm followed by interment in Outwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019
