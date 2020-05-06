|
|
SAVAGE Sylvia (Bet) of Benwick, passed away peacefully on 20th April 2020 at her home, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bill, much loved Mum of David and Philip, Mother-in-law of Joan, devoted Gran of Kerry, Kevin, Richard, Adam and Luke, Great-Gran of Billie, Poppy, Iris, Evie and Jason. A graveside funeral service will take place at Benwick Cemetery on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 3.00pm. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020