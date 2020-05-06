Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
15:00
Benwick Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia SAVAGE

Notice Condolences

Sylvia SAVAGE Notice
SAVAGE Sylvia (Bet) of Benwick, passed away peacefully on 20th April 2020 at her home, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bill, much loved Mum of David and Philip, Mother-in-law of Joan, devoted Gran of Kerry, Kevin, Richard, Adam and Luke, Great-Gran of Billie, Poppy, Iris, Evie and Jason. A graveside funeral service will take place at Benwick Cemetery on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 3.00pm. Donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -