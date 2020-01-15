|
SMART Terence
(Ted) Of Christchurch, passed away after a short illness on 31st December 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of Ivy, much loved Dad of Tina, Father-in-law of Trevor, devoted Grandad of Stacey and Scott and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Christchurch Parish Church on Friday 24th January 2020 at 2.00pm followed by Private Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
