|
|
BRITCHFORD Teresa (Pat) of March, passed away peacefully on 5th October 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roly, much loved Mum of Tina and her partner Steve, devoted Nan of Richard, Luke and his partner Mollie and friend of many. Funeral Service at Our lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Church, St Johns Road, March on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 1.45pm
followed by interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019