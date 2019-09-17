Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00
St Edmunds Church
Suddenly on Sunday 25th August 2019, Terry of Emneth, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Cherryl. Much loved dad of Kenny and Willie. Dear father-in-law, grandad, and great-grandad. Funeral Service to be held at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 12.00noon followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers may be sent. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
