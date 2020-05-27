|
BOTHAMLEY
Theresa 'Trish'
Aged 77 years of Gorefield. Peacefully on 19th May 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Dearly beloved wife of Bill, a devoted mum of Barry, Carol and Michael, a much loved nan,
great grandma, sister and sister-in-law. A family cremation will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 5th June 2020 at 10.30am. Donations if desired in Trish's memory for 'Wisbech Community Nurses - Head to Toe Charity' may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020