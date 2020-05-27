Home

Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium
Theresa BOTHAMLEY

Notice Condolences

Theresa BOTHAMLEY Notice
BOTHAMLEY

Theresa 'Trish'

Aged 77 years of Gorefield. Peacefully on 19th May 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Dearly beloved wife of Bill, a devoted mum of Barry, Carol and Michael, a much loved nan,

great grandma, sister and sister-in-law. A family cremation will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 5th June 2020 at 10.30am. Donations if desired in Trish's memory for 'Wisbech Community Nurses - Head to Toe Charity' may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020
