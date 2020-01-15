Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Theresa THOMAS

Theresa THOMAS Notice
THOMAS

Theresa May passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday 3rd January 2020, aged 99 years. Beloved wife of the late Stan, loving mum of Susan and the late Wendy, a much loved mum-in-law, nan and great-nan. She will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Her funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 27th January at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
