|
|
BROWN
Thomas Christie (Tam)
Peacefully passed away at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on Monday 11th November 2019. A devoted husband to Sarah, loving Dad to Rachel, Abbey, Cameron and Kristian, a cherished Grandad and friend to many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 12.30pm. No black to be worn. Family flowers only, donations in Tam's Memory for The Woodlands Centre at Hinchingbrooke may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services 27A High Street, Chatteris PE16 6BQ Tel: 01354 696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019