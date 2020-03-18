|
|
BROWNLOW
Thomas 'Tom'
Aged 94 years of Gorefield. Peacefully on 7th March 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Grahame and Judith, father-in-law of Mary and Ray, devoted grandad of Victoria, Joe, Thomas and Charles, proud great grandad, and a dear brother. A funeral service will be held at St Paul's Church, Gorefield on Tuesday, 24th March 2020 at 2.00pm followed by interment at the churchyard. Flowers are welcome. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020