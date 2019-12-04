Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00
Sutton St James Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas SUTTON

Notice Condolences

Thomas SUTTON Notice
SUTTON

Thomas

'Tom'

Aged 88 years of Sutton St James. Peacefully on 29th November 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of the late Marlene, devoted dad of Clifford, Richard and Carol, much loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. A funeral service will be held at Sutton St James Parish Church on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -