SUTTON
Thomas
'Tom'
Aged 88 years of Sutton St James. Peacefully on 29th November 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of the late Marlene, devoted dad of Clifford, Richard and Carol, much loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. A funeral service will be held at Sutton St James Parish Church on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 4, 2019