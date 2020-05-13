|
MASON
Timothy William Joseph
Aged 36 years of Wisbech
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday 4th May 2020. Much loved husband of Rosey, cherished son of Iain and Mary and son-in-law of Robert and Julie, dear brother of Jenifer and Daniel, and brother-in-law of John and Rachel, devoted uncle of Edie and a loyal and generous friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Friday 22nd May at 10.45am. Unfortunately only family members will be in attendance. We ask for family flowers only, however, if you wish to leave a tribute to Timothy, stream the service live, or post donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC please visit www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020