Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy MASON

Notice Condolences

Timothy MASON Notice
MASON

Timothy William Joseph

Aged 36 years of Wisbech

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday 4th May 2020. Much loved husband of Rosey, cherished son of Iain and Mary and son-in-law of Robert and Julie, dear brother of Jenifer and Daniel, and brother-in-law of John and Rachel, devoted uncle of Edie and a loyal and generous friend to many. A funeral service will be held on Friday 22nd May at 10.45am. Unfortunately only family members will be in attendance. We ask for family flowers only, however, if you wish to leave a tribute to Timothy, stream the service live, or post donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC please visit www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -