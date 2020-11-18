|
EAGLES
Tina passed away at her home on 3rd November 2020 with her family around her after a 7 month illness bravely fought. Beloved Wife of Graham, loving Mother of Emma and Eric, devoted Nana of Ava, Ethan and Oliver and a dear Mother-in-law, Sister, Sister-in-law, Daughter-in-law and friend to many. R.I.P. Xxxx
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 18, 2020