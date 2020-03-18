|
McNAMARA Tom Of March passed away peacefully on 7th March 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jenny and a much loved Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at St John's Church March on Friday 20th March 2020 at 11.15am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020