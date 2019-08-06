|
SKINNER
Tom Of March, passed away peacefully on 30th July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of the late Peggy, partner of Anthea, dearly loved dad of Tom, Robert and Marian and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 16th August 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 6, 2019