|
|
BAILEY
Toney 'Albert' Aged 71 years of Four Gotes, Tydd. Suddenly on 30th January 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Loving husband of the late Jenny, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Albert will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020