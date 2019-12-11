Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:45
St Peters Church, March
Tony of March, passed away peacefully on 25th November 2019 at Addenbrooke's Hospital, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad of Emma, Bradley and the late Ruth, devoted grandad of William, Joshua and Liam and a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peters Church, March on Friday 20th December 2019 at 10.45am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Macmillan Woodlands Centre may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
