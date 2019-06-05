Tony Stacey

Val, Gary and Karen would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following the sad loss of Tony. The many cards, flowers and messages were very touching at such a difficult time. We would also like to thank the lovely Community Nurses for their care during Tony's final week. Thanks also to the Reverend Andrew Smith for the comforting service, Tudor for the personal service of committal and Corinne for the beautiful flowers. A special thank you to Mark Turner for his compassion and professionalism that was very much appreciated. Lastly we would like to thank those who attended the service and kindly gave donations which amounted to £600 for Prostate Cancer UK.