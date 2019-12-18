|
|
EVERETT
Trevor William
Aged 67 years of Guyhirn. Peacefully on 8th December 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, devoted dad of Christopher and Simon, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Oncology Unit - QEHKL' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019