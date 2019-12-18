Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium, March
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor EVERETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor EVERETT

Notice Condolences

Trevor EVERETT Notice
EVERETT

Trevor William

Aged 67 years of Guyhirn. Peacefully on 8th December 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, devoted dad of Christopher and Simon, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Oncology Unit - QEHKL' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -