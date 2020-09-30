|
|
FOX
Trevor
passed away peacefully at the Orchards Care Home, Ely on Tuesday 22nd September 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Sandra, dearly loved dad of Karl and Karin, special grandad of Mollie and Harry, father-in-law of Deborah, Keith and Tina and a dear friend of many. Will be sadly missed. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will proceed from Trevor's home at 1.15pm to a graveside service at the Cemetery, Park Road, Manea at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Trevor for East Anglian Air Ambulance and the residents of The Orchards Care Home may be made at the service. George James & Sons (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020