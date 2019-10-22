|
|
Trevor Anthony
Peacefully at his home on Thursday 10th October 2019, Trevor Anthony, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam. Much loved dad of Derek and Jennie. Grandad of Bobby, Ashley, Joe and Sam. Great-grandad of Chester James. Funeral Service to be held on Friday 8th November 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 1.00pm. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019