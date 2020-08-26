|
|
BETTS
Trudy (formerly Gertie Mason)
of Doddington and Widow of the late Gordon Betts, passed away peacefully on 11th August 2020 at Aria Court March aged 97 years. Treasured Mum of Carole and the late David, a much loved Nan of Phil, Nick, Joanne and Robert and a dear Great Nana. A loving Step Mum and Nan to her wider family. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory will be divided between East Anglian Air Ambulance and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020