MORRIS
Trudy Gail
Aged 60 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 16th November 2019 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Beloved wife of Richard, loving mum of Zoe, Mark, Maria, Benjamin, Richard and Jack,
much loved nan, sister, aunt and great aunt and a friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent
Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019