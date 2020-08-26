Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
15:00
St Peter's and St Paul's Church
Wisbech
Valentine BOLAM

Notice Condolences

Valentine BOLAM Notice
BOLAM

Valentine

Aged 76 years of Wisbech

Peacefully on 6th August 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Beloved brother and much loved by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at St Peter's and St Paul's Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 1st September 20 at 3pm followed by a committal at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Butterfly Conservation' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020
