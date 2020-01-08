|
|
GREEN Valerie (Val) nee Laws
On the 3rd January 2020, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 79 years, of Walsoken. Dearly loved wife of Ian. A loving sister of Barry (deceased), Margaret and Anne. A dear sister-in-law, auntie and great-aunt. Loved by all the family. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January, 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020