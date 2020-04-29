|
WOODING
Valerie Mary
died peacefully on Sunday 19th April 2020 in Addenbrooke's Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late John Wooding, mother of Amanda, grandmother to Shannon and Courtney, mother-in-law to Stephen and Sister to Tony. Valerie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 4th May 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Valerie has been entrusted into the care of Wisbech Funeralcare (Co-op), 25 High Street, Wisbech, PE13 1DE. Tel: 01945 46346
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020