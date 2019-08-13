|
RACEY Vera Kathleen Peacefully on 3rd August, Vera Kathleen, of Wisbech, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Ernest Edwin Racey, much loved mum of Dean and Mark, mum-in-law of Jacki and Vibeke, devoted grandma of Joseph and Sophie, Jacob and Abbi, Esther and Michael, Jamie, Sean. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 19th August at 11.39am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Guide Dogs for the Blind may be made at the service or sent to A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019