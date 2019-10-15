Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:45
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Chatteris
SMITH

Vera (nee Peacock)

passed away on 7th October 2019 at Askham House, Doddington aged 90 years. Dearly loved Widow of the late John, Mother of Alan and the late Ian, Mother-in-law of Ann and a dear Aunty. Funeral service will take place at St Peter and St Paul's Church Chatteris on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1.45pm followed by Interment in New Road Cemetery Chatteris. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Askham Community Social Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019
