Deirdre, Brian, Teresa & Ann would like to thank family, friends & neighbours for the lovely cards & kind messages sent on the recent loss of their mother. Thanks also to Co-operative Funeralcare Chatteris for their excellence & the Reverend Jenny Gage for a lovely service. We would also like to thank the staff at Hichingbrooke Hospital, Manor Care Home Upwood, Housden's Caterers for a splendid buffet & the hospitality of Warboys Sports & Social Club. Donations for Woodlands Cancer Care Unit, Huntingdon in Vera's memory so far amount to Â£194. Please accept this as the most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
