Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet HURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet HURST

Notice Condolences

Violet HURST Notice
HURST

Violet May

peacefully on 8th November aged 100 years, whilst in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, loving mother of Michael, Keith and Alan. A much loved grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma and a friend to many. Her funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 28th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Age UK may be made at the service or sent to W. Bailey and Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -