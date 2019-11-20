|
HURST
Violet May
peacefully on 8th November aged 100 years, whilst in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of the late Walter, loving mother of Michael, Keith and Alan. A much loved grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma and a friend to many. Her funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 28th November at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Age UK may be made at the service or sent to W. Bailey and Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019