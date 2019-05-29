|
|
BAXTER
Vivian (Viv)
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, listening to her favourite music, on Sunday 12th May 2019 aged 90 years.
A loving wife to the late Percy, cherished and much loved mum to Percy, Steven, Nigel, Alicia, Teresa and Beverley and a dearly loved nan and great nan. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Chatteris on Monday 3rd June at 12noon
followed by Interment at Chatteris Parochial Cemetery. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimers Society may be made at the service.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare (inc J H Landin) 72 High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6NN
Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019