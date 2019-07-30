|
|
REEDER
Vivienne (Viv)
Passed away peacefully in the Trafford Ward on Wednesday 24th July 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved wife of Terry and a much-loved mum and nanna, who will be very sadly missed. Her funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Friday 9th August at 2.30pm. "Wear what you want, but no black please". Family flowers only please, and donations for Trafford Ward may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019