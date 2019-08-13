|
|
HARDING
Voula
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 6th August, 2019 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of Elizabeth and Lynne, grandmother of Sean (dec'd), David, Rebecca, Jayne and Brett, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and dear friend of many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Pauls Church, Chatteris on Monday 19th August at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Parochial Cemetery, New Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Voula for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins), City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019