Elizabeth and Lynne wish to thank everyone for the many cards, flowers and to everyone who attended this funeral. Thanks to the revrand Wendy Thompson, Father Constantinos and

Father Ivan Watson for the service. Special thanks to Doctor John, Donna, Jo and Vanessa for all of their care given to Voula. Also thank you to Sandra at George James and Sons and Tony Landin for their care. Thanks to the church ladies for the tea and Vanessa for the catering. Donations in memory of Voula to date, amount to £647.40 for the East Anglia Air Ambulance.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
