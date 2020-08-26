|
BAXTER
Walter Roger
of March passed away peacefully on 12th August 2020 aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of Pauline, much loved Dad of Avril and Myles, Father-in-law of Andrew and Faye, devoted Grandad and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Friends of Cornerstone Practice may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020