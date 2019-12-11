Home

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
RIPPON

Walter (Wally)

of March passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019

at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved Dad of Susan and the late Christine and a dear Grandad, Great-grandad, Brother and Uncle. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March On Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Ward A8 at Peterborough City Hospital. Cheques payable to North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund may be made on line at www.turnerandson.co.uk at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
