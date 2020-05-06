|
SANDERSON
Warwick of March passed away peacefully on 27th April 2020 at his home aged 62 years. Dearly loved Dad of Nicola, Father-in-law of Andrew, devoted Grandad of Millie and Harvey and a dear Brother, Uncle and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place. A celebration for his life will take place at a date to be announced. Donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020