FULLBROOK Wendy passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 8th October 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug and much loved mum of Rachel and Catherine. Wendy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 7th November at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, donations for RNLI and East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019