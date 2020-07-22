|
THOMPSON Wilfred (Rocky) of Doddington, passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020 at his home, aged 100 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Win, much loved Father of Michael and Brenda, Father-in-law of Carole and Pepe and a dear Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Guide Dogs made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020