Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

Wilfred THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON Wilfred (Rocky) of Doddington, passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020 at his home, aged 100 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Win, much loved Father of Michael and Brenda, Father-in-law of Carole and Pepe and a dear Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Guide Dogs made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -