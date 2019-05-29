|
CONSTABLE
William & Sylvia
The Constable family announces with great sadness the passing of William Charles Constable (lately of Chatteris) aged 96 years on 6th May 2019 at Halvergate House Care Home, North Walsham, Norfolk; also of his dear wife of 69 years, Sylvia Constable
(lately of Chatteris) aged 88 years who also passed away on May 11th 2019 at Halvergate House Care Home, Norfolk. Much-loved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Together at last. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Church, Market Place, North Walsham on Monday, 10th June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, payable to the
Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to Murrell Cork Funerals, 57a, Mundesley Road, North Walsham, NR28 0DB
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019