Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murrell Cork & Bros Limited (North Walsham)
57a Mundesley Road, North Walsham
North Walsham, Norfolk NR28 0DB
01692 402059
Resources
More Obituaries for William & Sylvia CONSTABLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William & Sylvia CONSTABLE

Notice Condolences

William & Sylvia CONSTABLE Notice
CONSTABLE
William & Sylvia
The Constable family announces with great sadness the passing of William Charles Constable (lately of Chatteris) aged 96 years on 6th May 2019 at Halvergate House Care Home, North Walsham, Norfolk; also of his dear wife of 69 years, Sylvia Constable
(lately of Chatteris) aged 88 years who also passed away on May 11th 2019 at Halvergate House Care Home, Norfolk. Much-loved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Together at last. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Church, Market Place, North Walsham on Monday, 10th June at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, payable to the
Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent to Murrell Cork Funerals, 57a, Mundesley Road, North Walsham, NR28 0DB
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.