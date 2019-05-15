|
Of March, passed away peacefully on 1st May 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved Husband of Hilda and a much loved Dad, Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 20th May 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for St John's Hospice Moggerhanger may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019