STEVENS
Win
of March passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019 at Aria Court March aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Les, much loved Mum of Carol and Terry, mother-in-law of Linda and the late Bob, devoted Nan of Martin, Tracey, Marie and the late Wayne and a Great Nan and friend of many. Funeral service at St John's Church March on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019