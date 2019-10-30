Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:45
St John's Church
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Win STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Win STEVENS

Notice Condolences

Win STEVENS Notice
STEVENS

Win

of March passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019 at Aria Court March aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Les, much loved Mum of Carol and Terry, mother-in-law of Linda and the late Bob, devoted Nan of Martin, Tracey, Marie and the late Wayne and a Great Nan and friend of many. Funeral service at St John's Church March on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.