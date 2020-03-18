|
|
UPTON
Win of March, passed away peacefully on 6th March 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Don, much loved Mum of John, Paul, Andrew, Alison and Daniel and a dear Mother-in-law, Nan, Great Nan, Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Renal Unit at Peterborough City Hospital (cheques payable to North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020