CULY
Winifred 'Margo'
(née Oliver)
Passed away peacefully on 7th May 2020, aged 99 years. A WRNS Veteran 1941-1946, she served as a Cypher Officer in Gibraltar and as Personal Assistant to the Chief of Staff in Bombay. She met and married her husband, Dave in East Africa where they spent over 40 years. They were happily married for 58 years. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother by her son, David, daughter, Patricianne and grandson, Nicholas; and by those who know her, as a person of integrity and duty who always wanted to do the 'right thing' by others. Our special thanks go to all the staff at The Chestnuts who cared for her so well during the past two years.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020